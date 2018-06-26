New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Fire Detection, Alarm and Fighting System in Abu Setta logistic Marine Base and Tajoura warehouse, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Inspection Services for Onshore and Offshore Fields, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Maintenance Services for Rescue & Fire Fighting Vehicles of Mellitah (Oil Division) Onshore Fields & Tripoli Bases, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Maintenance of 132kv Electrical Power Overhead Transmission Line (OHTH), Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Provision of Pest Control Services at Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
