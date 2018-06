By John Lee.

The three Turkish engineers kidnapped on 3rd November in the southern town of Ubari (Obari, Awbari) have been released.

In a statement, their employer, the Turkish construction company Enka, said the men were released on Friday and flown to Istanbul.

They were working on a 640 MW power plant (pictured) in the town, about 800 km south of Tripoli.

(Source: Enka)