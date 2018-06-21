Video: Who Controls Libya’s Oil Riches?

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

The battle to control the largest oil reserves in Africa has taken a new twist – which is turning off the lifeblood of the Libyan economy.

Renewed fighting has shut down oil terminals and stopped oil tankers from loading around a quarter of a million barrels of daily exports.

The warlord Khalifa Haftar has launched an offensive to recapture the so-called ‘oil crescent’.

Haftar’s forces want to recapture the oil territory they seized two years ago – including the two largest oil ports.

Haftar’s determined to drive out fighters who attacked Ras Lanuf and Al-Sidra on Thursday.

How does the fight for the oil revenue shape Libya’s future?

Presenter:

Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Salah El Bakkoush – Senior Adviser to negotiating team of the High Council of States

Rhiannon Smith – Libya Analysis

Tim Eaton – Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House.