UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for consultancy to plan, manage and implement a nationwide Education Management Information System (EMIS). Ref: LRPS-2018-9140435

Details can be found here, with Terms of Reference here.



The deadline is 12:00 noon on 5th July, and the contact person is Samuka Bawoh: [email protected], Tel: +218 91 0018553

(Source: UN)