By John Lee.

Libyan authorities have reportedly set up a committee to look into suspended projects started by Chinese firms.

According to a report from Xinhua, further steps to resume cooperation with Chinese companies will be considered after the end of Eid holidays.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Charge d’Affaires to Libya Wang Qimin met with Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.

(Source: Sputnik)

(Picture: China and Libya flag together from Aritra Deb/Shutterstock)