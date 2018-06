From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Fighting has escalated in Libya’s so-called “oil crescent”.

Forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar have struck a rival armed group after their attack on oil terminals on Thursday.

The area has been under the control of Haftar’s Libyan National Army since 2016.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdel-Wahed reports from Tripoli: