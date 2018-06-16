US Conducts Precision Strike in Libya

In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), U.S. forces conducted a precision airstrike against al-Qa’ ida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) approximately 50 miles southeast of Bani Walid, Libya, killing one (1) terrorist, on June 13, 2018.

AFRICOM is still assessing the results of this strike. The purpose of this operation was to disrupt AQIM and deny freedom of action.

This is the second U.S. strike against AQIM in Libya. The first on March 24, 2018, resulted in the death of Musa Abu Dawud, a high-ranking AQIM official.

No civilians were killed in this strike.

In a statement, Africom said:

“The United States will not relent in its mission to degrade, disrupt, and destroy terrorist organizations and support stability in the region. We are committed to maintaining pressure on the terrorist network and preventing terrorists from establishing safe haven.”

(Source: Africom)