China provides $6m Medical Aid to Libya

By John Lee.

China is to provide up to $6 million in medical aid to Libya.

According to a report from Xinhua, the agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Tripoli’s Ministry of Health, following a meeting between the Chinese Charge d’Affaires in Libya Wang Qimin and the Libyan UN-backed government’s Health Minister Omar al-Tahir Bashir.

The aid includes training of Libyan personnel in China.

(Source: Xinhua)

(Picture: China and Libya flag together from Aritra Deb/Shutterstock)