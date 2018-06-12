Video: Fighting Escalates in Derna

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Sixteen fighters have been killed and 11 others wounded in the eastern Libyan city of Derna.

Fighting has intensified between forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar and local militias.

Haftar’s forces say they have taken about 75 percent of Derna, which is the last eastern city out of their control.

Thousands of evacuees have fled the city over the last few weeks.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: