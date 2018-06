By John Lee.

Tunisia is to resume flights to Libya “very soon.”

According to a report from Xinhua, Tunisia’s Foreign Minister Khamis Al-Jahnawi confirmed on Monday that Tunisair will very soon resume operations in Libya, which had been suspended since 2014 due to security concerns.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Serraj.

(Source: Xinhua)