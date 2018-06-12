New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of Three Desalters and Three Oil Heaters at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Extension of control room at GC-4 Sarir field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of roads to airport and inside field at Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of the Engineering & Operation Building at Sarir Refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.