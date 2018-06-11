US Conducts Precision Strike in Libya

In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), US forces conducted a precision airstrike near Bani Walid, Libya, on June 6, killing four ISIS-Libya militants.

At this time, we assess no civilians were killed in this strike.

In a statement, the US Africa Command said:

“The United States will not relent in its mission to degrade, disrupt, and destroy terrorist organizations and bring stability to the region.

“We are committed to maintaining pressure on the terror network and preventing terrorists from establishing safe haven.”

(Source: Africom)