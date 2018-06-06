Video: Historic deal between Misrata and Tawergha

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Thousands of people could return to their homes in Libya after a reconciliation deal between two feuding communities.

People living in Tawergha were accused of supporting former leader Muammar Gaddafi during the 2011 uprising.

Opposition forces in neighbouring Misrata cleared Tawergha and it is been largely empty ever since.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Misrata: