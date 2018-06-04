New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of Kitchen Flooring and Fabrication of Temporary Kitchen at Sabratha Platform, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Construction, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Replacement of motor speed control system for gas compressor Messla oil field project, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Maintenance of Jetty Piles and Replacement of Cathodic Protection, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Shipping and transport services, Mabruk Oil Operations
- Structures, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Site Preparation for Drilling Wells at Wafa Field, ENI
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
