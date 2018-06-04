New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation Specialist, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Finance Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Senior Local Project Coordinator, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project officer, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Local Security Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Driver, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project Manager, WHO – World Health Organization
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
