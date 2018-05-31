Libyan Factions Agree to December Elections

By John Lee.

Libya’s four key leaders have pledged “to work constructively with the United Nations to hold credible and peaceful elections on 10th December and to respect the results of the elections.”

At a summit in Paris on Tuesday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, they also agreed that by 16th September they would establish the constitutional basis for elections and adopt the necessary electoral laws.

The meeting was attended by:

Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord (GNA);

Khalifa Haftar, head of the Eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA);

Aguila Saleh Issa, speaker of the Tobruk-based parliament;

Khalid al-Mishri, head of the High Council of State, Libya’s highest consultative body formed from the 2012 parliament.

(Sources: The Guardian, BBC News)