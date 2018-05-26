New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Translator/ Liaison Assistant, UNOPS – United Nations Office for Project Services
- Project Analyst, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project Assistant, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Project Coordinator, Search for Common Ground (SFCG)
- Sub-National Governance Advisor, Coffey International Development (Coffey)
- Education Specialist, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Head of Sub-Office (three positions), IOM – International Organization for Migration
(Source: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
