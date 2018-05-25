AGOCO Oil Output Recovers

By John Lee.

Libya’s Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has reportedly recovered production on Thursday, following cuts earlier in the week when unusually hot weather affected power supplies.

Bloomberg quotes sources as saying that production dropped to about 145,000 bpd on Tuesday from about 260,000, as high temperatures caused some of its turbines to stop working.

According to Reuters, production had recovered to 180,000 bpd on Thursday, and was expected to reach between 200,000 and 220,000 bpd on Friday.

(Sources: Reuters, Bloomberg)