Stabilization Facility starts the Rehabilitation of 3 Schools

The Mayor of the Municipality of Janzour, Mr. Faraj Aban, the Head of the Educational Monitoring Sector, Mr. Abd-El Kareem Omran, and The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, today handed over three schools of the city to a contractor.

The rehabilitation of Al Watan Al Arabi and Janzour West Schools, and Janzour High School is the first of a long list of projects that the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL) will undertake in Greater Tripoli.

During the ceremony that took place at Janzour Municipality Office, Mr. Aban stated:

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Planning of the Government of National Accord, and UNDP for supporting Janzour. Our city needs urgent assistance. The rehabilitation of the schools will contribute to the improvement of the quality of education as well as the security in the city.”

On his part, Mr. Hajiyev said:

“Today, on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan we mark the beginning of the SFL’s civil works in Tripoli. Together with the Mayor Mr. Aban and the senior officials of the Janzour education department, we intend to ensure that our interventions satisfy the needs of Tripoli’s communities … I look forward to return to Janzour to see the tangible results of our support”.

The SFL is already supporting local authorities to improve delivery of basic services in Benghazi, Kikla, Sirt, Sebha, Ubari, and Bani Walid, through the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, and transferring essential equipment (e.g. water pumps, ambulances).

Seeking to reach the highest number of people in Libya, the Facility, a multi-country initiative led by the Government of National Accord and implemented by UNDP, has expanded its work to the 13 Municipalities of the capital.

The list of projects agreed for Tripoli includes the rehabilitation of six schools and the supply of equipment for five primary healthcare centers in each Municipality.

(Source: UNDP)