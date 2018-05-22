New Initiative to Enhance Security in Libya’s Oil Sector

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) is implementing new measures to enhance industrial security in Libya’s oil sector, following a meeting between security directors from NOC and ten international oil companies (IOCs).

Among those attending the meeting were directors of NOC industrial security departments, Zulaf Libya Company, and IOC’s including OMV, Schlumberger, Repsol, Wintershall, the Polish Oil and Gas Company, Total, STATOIL, Suncor, Baker and ENI.

Every Libyan production site will have its security situation assessed by a specialist committee formed by NOC and all IOCs; utilising an electronic monitoring centre and security officials from local and international companies. Three working groups will deliver drafts for security incident reports, reporting mechanisms, and determine minimum security requirements at production sites.

Mr Khaled Bukhatwa, General Manager of the General Department of Safety, Environment, Security and Sustainable Development hosted the meeting, stressing the importance of security to the sector, and the focus afforded to both security and working conditions by NOC Senior Management.

He underlined the significant role played by industrial security department employees, and the importance of strong communication efforts to improve performance, increase cooperation and reduce security risks.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)