Oil Supply to Es Sider Threatened

By John Lee.

A group of unemployed young Libyans has reportedly threatened to shut down oilfields in the Maradah area of eastern Libya unless”all problems are solved urgently“.

According to Reuters, the group compained in a statement about an “absent state, lack of health care and other services, and Marada town’s lack of road links to other communities,” and went on to demand jobs in the National Oil Corporation (NOC).

Oil is understood to be still supplying the Es Sider terminal through the pipeline that runs near Marada.

(Source: Reuters)

(Picture: Extortion word cloud, from boris15/Shutterstock)