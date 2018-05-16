Central Bank Governor meets Tunisian Counterpart

By John Lee.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya (CBL), Saddek Omar Elkaber, met with Marwan Alabasi, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia last week in Tunis to discuss ways of improving cooperation and between the two institutions, specifically in the fields of anti-money-laundering (AML) and terrorism financing.

This was the first meeting between the two, and it the continues the work of coordination between the institutions in this area.

(Source: Central Bank of Libya)