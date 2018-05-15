NOC Meets Leading UK Companies

A high-level forum with leading British companies was held last week in Aberdeen, Scotland, in association with the Libyan-British Business Council (LBBC) and Oil and Gas UK.

This conference was a continuation of the National Oil Corporation (NOC)’s ongoing efforts to encourage international investors and companies to return to Libya, to assist in the enhancement of production life cycles, and oil and gas exploration.

According to NOC Chairman, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla:

“Our Libyan delegation including senior NOC and subsidiary staff are in Aberdeen to discuss and focus on great opportunities for reconstruction and investment in the Oil & Gas sector in Libya. This Forum is very important because it re-affirms our commitment to work with the highest qualified consultants, contractors, vendors, and ancillary service providers of the industry.”

Scottish Enterprise, the Energy Industries Council (EIC), and the Aberdeen and Grampian Chambers of Commerce sponsored the forum.

Delegates heard how their participation and investment can help bring greater cooperation and security to Libya and the oil and gas sector. NOC set out its business plan for the years ahead and how international partners can help underpin its ambition to raise production to more than 2 million barrels per day by 2022.

Mr. Sanalla was accompanied by NOC Board Members Mr Eng. Abulgasem Shengheer and Mr Jadalla Hamad Alaokali; the heads of the Arabian Gulf Operating Company, Waha Oil Company, Mellitah Oil & Gas Company, Harouge Oil Company, Zulaf Company, Nafusa Oil Operations, and Taknia Libya Engineering Company, Akakus Oil Operations, Petroleum Training & Qualifying Institute, alongside general managers and directors of the Corporation.

