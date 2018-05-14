New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Domestic Waste Treatment and Disposal Services at Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Sand removal and cleaning for all stations along oil and gas pipeline from Wafa field to Mellitah complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Construction of laboratory building at Tobruk refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering designs for large dining hall in Amal oil field, Harouge Oil Operations
- Engineering designs for accomodation, Harouge Oil Operations
- Fuel Tank Project at Janzur Terminal, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
- Pre-qualification for maintenance the Cooling System Pipes for Fuel Tanks, Brega Petroleum Marketing Company (BPMC)
- Install 2- phase production separator and three shipping pumps, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Consultancy and Assessment Services for the Computerized Maintenance & Material Management System “CMMMS” at Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
