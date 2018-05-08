New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Extention of inspection tender, National Oil Corporation (NOC)
- Managements assistance and technical support for Sabratha Platform, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Calibration services of Measuring instruments, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Pollution Control and Environmental Analysis Laboratory, Libyan Petroleum Institute
- Replacement of two desalters and two oil heater at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of workshop for high pressure Compressor, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Renovation & maintenance of the guest house and new VIP dining hall, bakery, food/floor store, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
