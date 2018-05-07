UNDP Boss visits Sirt to see impact of Stabilization Facility

UNDP Country Director visits Sirt to see impact of Stabilization Facility for Libya

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, headed a field mission to Sirt yesterday. He came to see first-hand the impact of the Stabilization Facility for Libya, led by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and implemented by UNDP.

Accompanied by the Mayor of Sirt, Mr. Mokhtar Khalifa Al-Madani, and the Head of the Educational Monitoring Sector, Mr. Meftah Abdul Kafi, UNDP delegation visited Khawla Bent Al-Azwar and Al Fateh schools to witness the recent rehabilitation undertaken by SFL.

Addressing the media at Khawla Bent Al-Azwar School, UNDP Country Director stated:

“For UNDP, as SFL implementing agency, it is very important to see what we have achieved here. Like Sirt Municipality, we insist on the highest standards of quality and we seek the swiftest delivery possible. I sincerely valued this opportunity to discuss our work in Sirt with our partners. UNDP is now fully back in Libya despite the challenges, including security issues, and I am confident that we will be able to undertake more such visits in the coming weeks under the SFL and other programmes.”

Mr. Hajiyev also highlighted the Social Peace Partnership’s important contribution to encouraging peace and reducing conflict in Sirt.

On his part, the Mayor, Mr. Al-Madani, stressed the importance of SFL contribution to the city:

“I am very grateful for the work that the Stabilization Facility for Libya is doing in Sirt. The rehabilitation of the schools has helped to improve the quality of education. I thank SFL once again for the support provided, but we certainly need more – I am glad you can see our needs first hand.”

During the visit, Mr. Hajiyev and Mr. Al-Madani discussed ways to develop the work of the Facility in Sirt, and agreed to explore further steps to deliver the best possible support for the city.

The Stabilization Facility for Libya provides rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, boosts the capacities of municipalities, and supports local authorities in taking a more active role in peace-building.

The rehabilitation of these schools is part of the package which contains the priorities for Sirt identified by the Municipality. Among other items, the list includes pumps for water supply and sewage networks, and refurbishment and equipment for Ibn Sina Hospital. SFL recently procured a medical waste incinerator to be installed at Ibn Sina hospital and has also rehabilitated Oqba Ben Nafea, and Alkhouloud schools. The Facility provided the Municipality with five ambulances and a garbage collection truck, and is currently rehabilitating the Polyclinic of Sirt.

The mission to Sirt included a visit to Taqrift School, damaged by the war, which the Facility is considering rehabilitating together with other dilapidated infrastructures in the city.

(Source: UNDP)