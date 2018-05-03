Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program 2019/2020

Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship program offers a full year length scholarship to mid-level professionals from Libya who have a proven record of leadership, commitment to public service, and the capacity to take full advantage of a self-defined program of independent study at a leading U.S. university.

This is not a degree-granting program, but is intended for professional development. Fellows are selected on their potential for national leadership and commitment to public service in either the public or private sector.

Eligible fields:

Sustainable Development

Agricultural and Rural Development Economic Development/Finance and Banking Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change Urban and Regional Planning

Democratic Institution Building

Communications/Journalism Law and Human Rights Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration Trafficking in Persons Policy and Prevention Technology Policy and Management Human Resource Management

Education

Educational Administration, Planning and Policy Higher Education Administration Teaching of English as a Foreign Language

Public Health

Public Health Policy and Management HIV/AIDS Policy and Prevention Substance Abuse Education, Prevention, and Treatment

To be eligible for a Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship, the applicant must:

Be a Libyan citizen and currently residing in Libya

Have A minimum of five years of full-time, professional experience

Have Limited or no prior experience in the United States

Have demonstrated leadership qualities

Have a record of public service in the community

Be English proficient

There is no fixed age limit for fellows. However, appropriate candidates are young and mid-career professionals in leadership positions who have a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement. Candidates under 30 must demonstrate clearly the maturity and discipline needed to carry out a flexible, self-directed program.

Recent university graduates, faculty members with no management responsibilities, and individuals with recent U.S. experience are not appropriate candidates for this program.

Where to apply?

Submit your application on this link: https://iie.embark.com/apply/humphreyfellowship2019.

Application instructions:

Applications must be completed and submitted online before June 20.

In addition to the completed online application form, applicants must provide certified copies of university transcripts and diplomas, and two letters of reference.

A committee will screen applications and only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Visit this page if you have additional questions about the program: https://www.humphreyfellowship.org/frequently-asked-questions

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)