BP, ENI discuss Resumption of Exploration in Libya

By John Lee.

The Chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), Mustafa Sanalla, discussed the importance of the resumption of exploration activities in Libya with BP and ENI on 25th April.

The meeting was attended by Andrew McAuslan, BP Head of Business Development Upstream; Roy Lavery, BP Managing Counsel Exploration and Access Legal; Ciro Pagano, ENI Executive Vice President International Negotiations; and Antonio Panza, ENI Executive Vice President North Africa Region & ENA Managing Director.

The meeting was also attended by Abulgasem Shengheer and Elamari Mohamed Elamari, members of the NOC Board of Directors, in addition to a group of NOC general managers and heads of departments.

Both BP and ENI expressed their desire to quickly return to Libya to resume suspended exploration activities. NOC confirmed its willingness to provide all necessary assistance to enable both companies to resume operations in country.

(Source: National Oil Corporation)