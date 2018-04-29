New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Heavy Equipments with operator at Mellitah Complex, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Construction of Fire Training Ground Facility at Ghanfooda, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Extension of control room at GC-4 Sarir field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Slick wire line unit & its accessories with crew and crane for Amal field, Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
- Amal FDP power distribution upgrade, Harouge Oil Operation (HOO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.