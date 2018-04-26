Executive Director of USLBA Resigns

By John Lee.

The US-Libya Business Association (USLBA) has announced that its Executive Director, Jason Pack, has tendered his resignation.

The statement continues:

“In choosing to step down, he cited differences of opinion about which courses ahead for the Association would best serve the interests of the US-Libya bilateral relationship as well as USLBA member companies and the Association’s allies.

“In his parting statement he reiterated his respect for USLBA’s mission and its unique levers for fostering bilateral commercial, political and cultural ties between the US and Libya, saying, “I feel a profound sense of accomplishment for my tenure with the organization — USLBA is in a far stronger place today than fourteen months ago when I joined as ED. I gratefully acknowledge that the Board and our many private and public sector allies have had a supporting, and at times leading and visionary role. As a result of our hard work together, the reputation and influence of USLBA in the eyes of American, Libyan, and allied governments, as well as non-Board level member companies and a range of non-governmental stakeholders, appears to be at an all-time high.”

“Mr. Pack will remain in the Libya field, likely returning to his previous work as a consultant, academic, and author. He wishes to stay engaged with the community of Libya watchers, policymakers, and businesspeople that he has had the pleasure to meet through this position. He looks forward to continuing to work together and will remain available at [email protected] and at +1-732-485-4246. After tomorrow, his USLBA email address will no longer be valid.“

(Source: US-Libya Business Association)