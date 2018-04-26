EU contributes EUR 5m to enhance Electoral Capacities

Her Excellency Ms. Bettina Muscheidt, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Libya, and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Director to Libya, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, signed an agreement at the UNDP Libya office in Tunis, by which the EU donates 5 million euros to the United Nations integrated electoral assistance project “Promoting Elections for the People of Libya” (PEPOL).

Implemented jointly by UNDP and the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, PEPOL seeks to support the High National Elections Commission in Libya (HNEC), training its staff on international best practices in electoral systems, and in promoting public awareness and participation in elections.

With this agreement, the EU joins its member states, Germany, The Netherlands, France and Italy, as well as Switzerland, which are also directly supporting the project. With the EU contribution, the total amount received reaches Euro 8.1 million.

During the signature ceremony, H.E Ms. Muscheidt stated:

“Today, the EU and UN are joining hands once again in a very tangible way in support of ongoing collective international efforts to help Libya achieve democracy, peace and stability. The EU’s contribution of EUR 5 million to the UNDP managed electoral support project ‘Promoting Elections for the People of Libya (PEPOL)’ will bolster the capacity of the High National Election Commission to fulfill its mandate towards the democratic aspirations of Libyan citizens.”

On his part, Mr. Hajiyev highlighted:

“UNDP is committed to support Libya on its way towards recovery and democratic and accountable governance. To this end, and through PEPOL, we are providing the High National Elections Commission in Libya with tools it needs to enable active participation of Libyans in the democratic transition of their nation.”

The funding provided by the international community to PEPOL is intended to foster the UN’s efforts in developing the HNEC’s institutional and staff capacities, and raise awareness on electoral processes.

(Source: EU)