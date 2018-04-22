New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Installation of new foam stations, foam system and tie to Tobruk refinery tanks, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of roads to airport and inside field at Messla field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of the Engineering & Operation Building at Sarir Refinery, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Renewal of foam equipment water spray and foam systems on tanks at Majid, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Study and treatment of radioactively contaminated equipment at Nafoora, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Boilers Chemicals Treatment Program, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Cooling Water System Chemicals Treatment Program, Mellitah Oil & Gas
