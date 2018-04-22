Fire on Oil Pipeline feeding Es Sider

By John Lee.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) has confirmed that a fire broke out on 21st April 21 along the El-Zkout-Al Sidra oil pipeline, operated by the Waha Oil Company (WOC). The line connects the oil fields to the Sidra oil terminal.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire occurred 117km from Zkout and 21km from North West Marada.

The NOC fire service were on site, assessing the situation and dealing with the fire.

Initial reports indicate that the fire occurred in isolation valve number 3.

The NOC expects a loss of production between 70-100,000 barrels a day. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. There are no reported causalties at the site.

The NOC Executive Board is closely monitoring developments and liasing with apprropriate authorities to put out the fire and resume production as soon as possible.

(Source: NOC)