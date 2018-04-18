Libya wants to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative

By John Lee.

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeg has reportedly said that Libya wants to develop its economy by joining in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Following a meeting with Wang Qimin, Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy to Libya, he stressed the importance of developing Libyan-Chinese relations and working on the return of Chinese companies to Libya to complete suspended projects, adding:

“China is a country with great and important political and economic weight in the world.”

(Source: Xinhua)

(Picture: China and Libya flag together from Aritra Deb/Shutterstock)