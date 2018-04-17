New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of two desalters and two oil heater at Nafoora CPS(non-unit), Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Study for water disposal system for the Hamada oil field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Hamada Electrical power system study project No O-73, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Pre-Qualification Announcement for Chartering Brokers Panel, National Oil Corporation (NOC)
- Public tender for inspection companies, National Oil Corporation (NOC)
- Public tender of shipping agents in foreign ports, National Oil Corporation (NOC)
- Provision of Marine Agency services in Malta, Mellitah Oil & Gas
(Source: NOC)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.