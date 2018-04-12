GNA gives $5m to Stabilization Facility for Libya

The Government of National Accord contributes 5 million US$ to the Stabilization Facility for Libya

The Minister of Planning, Hon. Dr. Taher E A Jehaimi, and Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, UN Resident Coordinator, Humanitarian Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Libya, Ms. Maria Ribeiro, have signed an agreement at the Ministry of Planning in Tripoli, by which the Government of National Accord (GNA) provides US$ 5 million to boost the Stabilization Facility for Libya (SFL).

The Facility, implemented by UNDP in collaboration with the Government of National Accord and made possible by the contributions of 13 donors, focuses on rehabilitating critical infrastructure and enhancing the capacity of local communities to take an active role in peace-building and to improve delivery of services to their citizens.

Contributing countries include Germany, United States of America, European Union, United Kingdom, Italy, Norway, The Netherlands, France, Republic of Korea, Denmark, Japan, Canada and Switzerland.

The SFL supports health, education and other basic services in Benghazi, Kikla, Sirt, Sebha and Ubari. Work has also begun in Bani Walid and Greater Tripoli. Recently, the SFL Board co-chaired by the Minister of Planning and the UN DSRSG, approved expansion to Kufra, Tawergha, Ghat, Ajdabiya and Derna in 2018 subject to availability of funding and security conditions. With this donation, the Stabilization Facility has reached US$ 51.7 million.

At the signature ceremony, Hon. Dr. Taher E A Jehaimi stated:

“During the last two years, the Facility has had a significant impact addressing the urgent needs of the people in our country. The Government is looking forward to scaling up the programme, so this contribution aims to push the good work toward improving the lives of people in Libya.”

For her part, Ms. Maria Ribeiro took the opportunity to highlight the Libyan foundation of the initiative:

“This contribution from the Government of Libya demonstrates the GNA’s commitment and ownership of the SFL. It is also a clear message that the Facility brings tangible benefit to people who have been in difficult circumstances.”

The Stabilization Facility has been working in Libya since 2016. It has rehabilitated and equipped nine hospitals along with prefabricated Medical Centers, and delivered 20 ambulances that are serving approximately a million people. 11 educational centers have been also equipped and rehabilitated.

Furthermore, SFL has supported municipalities by supplying refuse disposal equipment, water and sewage pumps, and fire engines, and repairing electrical substations

(Source: UNDP)