Libya hopes FIFA visit ends Ban on Hosting Matches

By John Lee.
The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) hopes FIFA‘s recent visit to the country will help lift a ban on it hosting matches.
Veron Mosengo-Omba, FIFA’s director of African and Caribbean Member Associations, said in Tripoli:
“My presence is the kick-off of the process to bring international football matches (back) in Libya. It is not me who will take the decision, but I will report …”
According to a report from BBC, Mosengo-Omba says he has been impressed with what he has seen during his time in the country.
(Source: BBC)
