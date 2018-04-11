Libya hopes FIFA visit ends Ban on Hosting Matches

By John Lee.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) hopes FIFA‘s recent visit to the country will help lift a ban on it hosting matches.

Veron Mosengo-Omba, FIFA’s director of African and Caribbean Member Associations, said in Tripoli:

“My presence is the kick-off of the process to bring international football matches (back) in Libya. It is not me who will take the decision, but I will report …”

According to a report from BBC, Mosengo-Omba says he has been impressed with what he has seen during his time in the country.

(Source: BBC)