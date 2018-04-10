US Firms meet with Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF)

U.S. Companies meet with Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) to promote Libya’s economy

On March 22, the U.S. Embassy Libya External Office, based in Tunis, and the Libya Local Investment & Development Fund (LLIDF) co-hosted a U.S.-Libya commercial roundtable, bringing together representatives of U.S. companies to learn about LLIDF’s priorities on private sector investment to advance shared interests in creating essential infrastructure and diversifying Libya’s economy.

This is the first such event organized by the United States in almost four years.

Representatives from American companies such as Bechtel, Caterpillar, G.E., G.E. Health, Whispering Bell, and Hill International attended the event in Tunis.

In addition, two trade organizations representing many U.S. firms participated in the event, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya based in Tripoli, and the U.S. Libya-Business Association, based in Washington, D.C.

The LLIDF is a private company under Libyan law established in 2009.

The U.S. Embassy Libya’s Deputy Chief of Mission Natalie Baker thanked LLIDF Chief Executive Officer Bader Ben-Othman and the LLIDF for hosting the event:

“We are so pleased that everyone could join us in what we hope is the first in a series of events that will expand the economic ties between the United States and Libya.

“The State Department and the Libya External Office are here to support U.S. firms as they seek to expand into new markets – and, just as importantly, we are sure the knowledge and expertise you bring can help Libya tackle some of its biggest development challenges.”

(Source: U.S. Embassy in Libya)