Germany, UNICEF cooperate to support Vulnerable Children

The German Government commits EUR 9.8 million to UNICEF to support at least 30,000 vulnerable children and their families in Libya with child protection, education, water and sanitation services over the next four years.

This announcement represents the fourth phase of funding that Germany has provided to UNICEF Libya over recent years. Totalling over EUR 20 million, Germany is the largest donor to UNICEF Libya’s programmes providing much needed services to vulnerable children and families and contributing to buiding the resilience of the communities and stregtening the systems.

Dr. Christian Buck, German Ambassador to Libya said:

“Through our cooperation with UNICEF Germany contributes to strengthen child protection services and systems, provide access to quality education for conflict affected children in Libya and ensure access to safe drinking water, sanitation and hygiene facilities for children in Libya and their families including, internally displaced people, returnees, host communities and children on the move.”

Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Libya Special Representative, said:

“The protracted crisis in Libya has negatively affected essential service delivery across the country: especially schools, hospitals, child protection systems and basic infrastructure like water and sanitation services, with children the hardest hit. All of us at UNICEF Libya, are incredibly grateful to the Government of Germany for this generous contribution which will enable us to reach children in Libya who are in urgent need of support.”

This new round of funding builds upon the achivements of UNICEF and partners during the last two years, where support from the Government of Germany has enabled UNICEF to scale up programmes. In 2016 and 2017, for example, a total of 68,531 children attended child friendly spaces and schools in Tripoli, Benghazi, Sebha, Alzawiyah, Beni Walid and Ghat; 44,800 children benefitted from education programmes and school reconstruction and maintenance; 13,194 children were provided with reconstructed water and sanitation facilities in schools, among many other activities.

(Source: UN)