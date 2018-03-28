UNHCR Flash Update Libya (16 – 23 March 2018)

Key figures:

165,478 Libyans currently internally displaced (IDPs)1

341,534 returned IDPs (returns registered in 2016 – 2017)1

48,485 registered refugees and asylumseekers in the State of Libya2

6,163 persons arrived in Italy by sea in 20183

305 monitoring visits to detention centres so far in 2018

983 asylum-seekers and refugees released from detention so far in 2018

1,342 vulnerable refugees and asylumseekers evacuated since November 2017

Funding

USD 85 M required for 2018

Population Movements

So far in 2018, 3,636 refugees and migrants have been disembarked in Libya by the Libyan Coast Guard. The latest intervention took place on 16 March when 89 refugees and migrants were disembarked in Tripoli. UNHCR and its partner, International Medical Corps, assisted disembarked individuals with primary healthcare and non-food items, both at the disembarkation point and later at the detention centre where refugees and migrants were transferred. The large majority of those disembarked were Somali nationals. UNHCR noted cases of malnutrition and dehydration. Over 53% of those disembarked were women (16) and children (32). In line with recent trends, the boat departed from an area east of Tripoli, near Zliten.

UNHCR Response

UNHCR continues to enhance its humanitarian assistance for internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnee communities across Libya. During the past week, UNHCR conducted four visits to three IDP settlements in Tripoli, including visits to displaced Tawerghans. The most pressing needs for the majority of IDPs are the lack of appropriate shelter, access to health facilities, education, water and electricity. During the course of the week, UNHCR implemented a series of Quick Impact Projects in coordination with municipalities and partners to support IDPs and host communities. UNHCR delivered computers, electric generators, solar street lights and material for waste management to local authorities in Tripoli and in the cities of Azzawiya, Surman, Sabratha, and Zwara. Similar items were delivered to communities in the Nafusa Mountains (Zintan, Rajban and Awiniya). These communities have received many returnees in the past months and continue to be in need of support to access basic services.

On 20 March, for the first time, UNHCR facilitated the transfer of 89 persons in need of international protection from the Kufra detention centre, in the southeast of Libya, to Tripoli. The group had been detained in Kufra for more than three months. In Tripoli, UNHCR has better access to persons of concern for the purpose of processing vulnerable cases for solutions in third countries.

UNHCR continues to identify and process vulnerable refugees for durable solutions. Since September 2017, UNHCR identified, processed and submitted 388 individuals for potential resettlement to third countries. Currently, over 76% of them are waiting in Libya for their interview or for a decision by the resettlement country. On 22 March, a family of four was resettled directly from Libya to Sweden.

