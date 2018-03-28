UN, Libyan Govt consultations on Strategic Framework

The United Nations and the Government of Libya undertake national consultations on Strategic Framework for 2019-2020 and UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF Country Programme Documents

The Government of Libya and the United Nations discussed new way forward to support Libya in a round of consultations on the United Nations Strategic Framework (UNSF) for the period 2019-2020 and Country Programme Documents of UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF.

The Strategic Framework constitutes a renewed partnership between the UN and the Government of Libya, and aims to work towards a more sustainable path to development, prosperity, peace, and security. The Framework, which pledges to “leave no one behind,” focuses particularly on benefiting youth, women and the most affected groups by improving respect for human rights, advancing gender equality, empowering women and youth, strengthening the rule of law, eradicating poverty, building institutions, and advancing economic development.

Opening the consultative workshop, HE Taher Jehaimi, Minister of Planning, said:

“The new Framework is a qualitative leap in terms of content coming as a result of a broad consultation process that was based on technical assessments in several economic, social and service areas, with the participation of many international and Libyan competences and expertise. It provides further evidence of the gradual improvement of the situation in Libya towards a new stage of more stability at the institutional and security levels, a stage that the government is working to be followed by steps towards economic recovery.”

This new strategic planning framework for cooperation provides a basis for increased collaboration, coherence and effectiveness of UN support in Libya. Under the framework, the UN in Libya commits to foster community resilience and preserve institutions in support of the peacebuilding process. The UNSF also aims at decreasing humanitarian aid dependency by developing the capacity of state institutions (public health, community security, mine action, education, etc.) to respond to the crisis.

During her remarks, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Ms. Maria Ribeiro highlighted that the main objective of the UN is to support the Government of Libya, to realize its national priorities:

“The UNSF demonstrates the commitment of the UN to work towards a more integrated approach and enhanced humanitarian, development and peace nexus that will support Libya in responding to the humanitarian crisis while working towards sustainable development, guided by the UN Secretary General. We treat humanitarian response, sustainable development and sustaining peace as three sides of the same triangle”.

The second day of the workshop was dedicated to the presentation and discussion on the new Country Programme Documents of three UN agencies: UNDP, UNFPA and UNICEF.

UNDP Libya’s Country Program Document aims at supporting Libya in the consolidation of effective, inclusive and accountable government institutions, as well as enhancing citizens access to public services and economic opportunities.

Through it first country programme for Libya, UNFPA will support the government in building strong and resilient health and social systems for its sustainable and inclusive development to improve the health and well-being of women and youth throughout Libya, focusing on the most vulnerable. The new country programme of UNICEF will provide an engagement framework for the implementation of multi-sectoral programmes for children in water, sanitation, child protection, education, health and nutrition.

UNICEF will work with the government to ensure that the revision of policies, strategies and budgets are based on sound evidence, and are child centered and child friendly.

