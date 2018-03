By John Lee.

Tripoli has been ranked in 218th place in Mercer’s 2018 Quality of Living Survey.

This puts it just ahead of Niamey in Niger and Bamako in Mali, and just behind Dhaka in Bangladesh and Antananarivo in Madagascar.

Vienna again retains the top spot; Zurich and Auckland follow in second and third places, respectively.

Mercer evaluates local living conditions according to 39 different factors.

More information here.

(Source: Mercer)