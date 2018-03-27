Rebuilding Benghazi conference to be held in May

By John Lee.

An International Conference and Exhibition for Rebuilding Benghazi will be held from 5th to 10th May, sponsored by the Tobruk-based House of Representatives, the eastern Central Bank of Libya (CBL), the Municipality of Benghazi, the Benghazi Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Agriculture, and the University of Benghazi.

Among the aims of the conference is encouraging partnerships between local authorities and Libyan and foreign investors to rebuild Benghazi city.

Companies wishing to take part should apply by email by the 8th April deadline.

(Source: Recben)