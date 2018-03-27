New Entrepreneurship Campus Launched in Benghazi

By John Lee.

The Tatweer Entrepreneurship Campus (TEC2020) has been launched in Benghazi by Tatweer Research, in partnership with UNDP Libya and the European Union (EU).

It has been described as “an ambitious initiative to build the foundations of the entrepreneurial ecosystem Libya“; comments on social media include:

“Thank you for restoring some enthusiasm and innovation to the youth of Benghazi. Absolutely impressive initiative, well done!”

and;

“The event was full of positive energy and the potential and enthusiasm shared by the team was incredible, good job and good luck with everything.”

The Ambassador of the European Union to Libya, Bettina Muschiedt, has praised the initiative to revive economic and business innovation in the city in this video:

(Source: social media)