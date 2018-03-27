Libya loses over $145m due to El Feel Closure

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has said that Libya has lost over $145 million since the closure of the El Feel [El Fil, Elephant] field on a month ago.

Xinhua quotes a senior official as saying:

“Al-Fil oil field, which produces more than 70,000 barrels of oil per day, is still closed as production remains stopped for the second month.”

The field was shut after the the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG) withdrew from the oil field in protest at unpaid salaries.

(Source: Xinhua)