British Council CEO Visits Libya, Supports Libyan Women

By Padraig O’Hannelly.

Sir Ciarán Devane, Chief Executive of the British Council, has visited Libya in recent days for a series of meetings with Libyan officials.

He said one of the highlights of his trip was meeting the participants in the Springboard programme, which supports women in leadership across Libya.

Along with UK Ambassador Frank Baker, Sir Ciarán attended the closing ceremony of the Springboard women’s development programme, which provided training for 105 Libyan women in the public sector to build their professional skills.

Springboard is a leading UK-based women’s development programme designed by women, for women. The British Council initiated the programme to help Arab women to realise their potential and achieve success in both their personal and professional lives.

The programme has won several international awards. It has been running around the world for different organisations including universities, government departments, city councils and banks.

(Source: British Council)