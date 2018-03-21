Project to support access to Primary Health Services

UK Government and WHO in partnership with the Libyan Ministry of Health launch project to support access to primary health care services in Libya

Primary Health Care (PHC) is the pillar of health systems, By providing access to quality preventive and curative care, strong PHC plays a critical role in preventing epidemics; improving women’s and children’s health; controlling major infectious diseases, such as HIV and TB; and managing the rising burden of non-communicable diseases.

Efficient and equitable Primary Health care provides a pathway towards achieving the targets set for the third goal of the Sustainable Developments Goals, including the target of achieving universal health coverage.

The project is funded by the UK Department for International Development (DfID), and will be implemented by WHO in partnership with the Ministry of Health of Libya, and will aim to support the Ministry of Health in strengthening planning, monitoring and implementation of PHC services; to improve capacity of PHC health workers for provision of quality health care; and to promote community engagement and support to health programmes at local level.

By launching the project, the partners are seeking to ensure that people in communities in Libya have access to quality health services ranging from routine immunizations, family planning to treatment of illness and management of chronic conditions; and to contribute to a stronger and resilient health system in Libya that is based on efficient and equitable primary health care.

(Source: UNSMIL)