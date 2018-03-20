Sarkozy held over Libyan Funding Inquiry

By John Lee.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy (pictured) has been held in custody on Tuesday and questioned about whether late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi helped finance his 2007 election campaign.

According to Reuters, Sarkozy has dismissed the Libya allegations as “grotesque” and a “crude manipulation”.

France opened an inquiry into the Libya case in 2013, after claims by a Franco-Lebanese businessman, Ziad Takieddine that he had transferred 5 million euros ($6 million) from Gaddafi’s former intelligence chief Abdullah Senussi to Sarkozy’s campaign director.

More here from Reuters.

(Source: Reuters)