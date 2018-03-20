Saif al-Islam Gaddafi “to run for Libya President”

By John Lee.

Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, is reported to be planning to run for President in the next Libyan elections, according to a spokesperson for the Libyan Popular Front party.

Gaddafi, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), was sentenced to death in absentia by a court in Tripoli in 2015; he was released from prison in Zintan in June 2017 after the Tobruk-based parliamentpassed an amnesty law, and his current whereabouts are not known.

The Telegraph writes:

“While reviled by many as a symbol of the old order, he retains some support and adds yet more uncertainty to the country’s political turmoil.”

(Sources: Middle East Eye, The Telegraph)