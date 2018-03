By John Lee.

The CEO of the Italy’s Eni has reportedly said that the company is planning to reduce oil production in Libya.

Outlining the company’s strategy for 2018-2021, Claudio Descalzi (pictured) said production would fall from 320,000 bpd to 200,000 bpd.

But he added that while it was not possible to initiate new projects in Libya in the last eight years, the company will not leave Libya.

(Sources: LANA, Oil Price)